Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Generac has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $162.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,140 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.