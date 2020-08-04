Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Increased to $363.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $306.00 to $363.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.29.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $293.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.95. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quidel has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $298.36.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, analysts expect that Quidel will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $5,459,119.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 171.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

