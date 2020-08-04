HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE so far this year. Its earnings have not surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. While the company’s initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials over the long term, these efforts are expected to increase costs. Moreover, economic slowdown in Europe, low interest rate environment across the globe, and weak loan demand are expected to hamper growth. However, the company’s strong capital position bodes well in an uncertain macro-environment. Furthermore, the company’s initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities globally and improve operating efficiency through restructuring efforts will support profits. Also, the company’s extensive global network enables it to attract clients.”

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Investec upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HSBC opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,634 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,812,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 356,597 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

