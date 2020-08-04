Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target upped by Compass Point from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.34.

MA stock opened at $312.59 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.82 and a 200-day moving average of $291.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,118 shares of company stock valued at $308,569,802. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

