BidaskClub Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, FBR & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.64.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 246.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.43. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after buying an additional 1,387,634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 693,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $71,214,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,296,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

