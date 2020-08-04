Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $162.67 on Friday. Generac has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $162.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,140. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after buying an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after acquiring an additional 521,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after acquiring an additional 98,603 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

