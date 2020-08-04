Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.34.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 104.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 399,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,525 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

