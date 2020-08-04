Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of FLEX opened at $11.47 on Friday. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,908.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $27,793.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,392 shares of company stock worth $2,197,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 35.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,138,000 after buying an additional 4,635,057 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Flex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 54.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 502,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 176,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

