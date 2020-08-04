Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FISI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

