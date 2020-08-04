Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FORM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $30.52 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

