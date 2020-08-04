Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,704 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 920% compared to the average daily volume of 1,049 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADT opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ADT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

