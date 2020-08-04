CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Daniel Jonas Sells 4,349 Shares

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 227,260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CONMED by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,835 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,309,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 151,655 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

