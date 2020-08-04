Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

