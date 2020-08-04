Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after buying an additional 316,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 986,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,228,000 after purchasing an additional 214,029 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $492,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,703,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $192,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $3,868,336. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.64.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

