Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

