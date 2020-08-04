Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $973,000 Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Belden worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Belden by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Belden by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

