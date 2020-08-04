American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Stake Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of American Assets Trust worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,375 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

