Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $40,420,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $174,197,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $157,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

