Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Cintas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cintas by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cintas by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $298.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.18 and its 200-day moving average is $251.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $311.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

