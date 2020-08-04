Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 16,994 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,173,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after buying an additional 388,357 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 356,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 337,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,345 shares of company stock worth $14,600,094 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

