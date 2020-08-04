Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.97 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.38%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

