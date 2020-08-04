Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $637,104.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,969 shares of company stock worth $47,627,143. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.