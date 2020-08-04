Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 128.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 68.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 122.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRG opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.65.

In other news, Director Romano Tio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $441,625.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

