Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Metlife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Metlife by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Metlife by 1.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Metlife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Metlife by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metlife stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

