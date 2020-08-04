Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,286 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $81.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.