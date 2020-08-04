Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,724 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.84% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CZA stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

