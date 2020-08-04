Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 132,831 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 91,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 322.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

