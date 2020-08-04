Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,699 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

