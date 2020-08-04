Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,846 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Royal Gold by 452.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 36.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $144.75.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

