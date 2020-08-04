Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,302.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43.

