Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $91,008,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 331.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

