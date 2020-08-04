Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.07.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.80% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The business’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $240,058.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,110 shares of company stock worth $6,667,359. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $21,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 473,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,651,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

