Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

