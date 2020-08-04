AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,206.90 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,058.10. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. AutoZone’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,223.69.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.