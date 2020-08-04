Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,468,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after buying an additional 2,072,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,294,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,888,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,507,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.59. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

