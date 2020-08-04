Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,585,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,075,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,204,000 after purchasing an additional 757,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 18,404.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73,587 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. BofA Securities raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday. Cfra lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

