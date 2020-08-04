Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after acquiring an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 886,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.54.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.74. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

