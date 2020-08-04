Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 87,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,842,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 31.4% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $675,360.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,474.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,437,632. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.04.

TDOC opened at $237.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.27 and a beta of 0.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

