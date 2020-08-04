Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $955,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,439,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

