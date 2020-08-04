First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,927 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,586,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,973 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,396,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,284,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

