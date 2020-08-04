CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $91,597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $33,367,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $24,156,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $18,980,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $13,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

