CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.98. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,254. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

