CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 553 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

