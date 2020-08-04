CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 121,497 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,497 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.