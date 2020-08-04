Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of SNA opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.