CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 116 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $127,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

