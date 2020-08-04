3,404 Shares in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $263,040.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,760 shares in the company, valued at $18,237,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,478 shares of company stock worth $11,133,459. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $287.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $289.38.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $198.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

