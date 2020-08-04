CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.98.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

