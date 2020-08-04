Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,887 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $96,586.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,467 shares of company stock worth $21,007,091. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

