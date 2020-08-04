NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $2,763,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several research firms have commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

